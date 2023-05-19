Texas Job Growth Continues in April with Record Job Count

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas breaks more records on the jobs front.

Governor Greg Abbott says jobs data for April finds Texas surpassing three records.

Total jobs, total Texans employed and total Texas labor force.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission and Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state added 33,300 non-farm jobs in April. That brings the total number of jobs to 13,871,000.

The number of Texans working, which includes employed and self-employed, comes in at 14,354,600.

In announcing the April numbers, Governor Greg Abbott said:

“The strongest economy in the nation is built by Texans. Texas is again No. 1 for job creation, adding more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, and that means more paychecks and more possibilities for Texas families. With Texas employers growing jobs across every major industry over the year, and with our young and skilled workforce growing to nearly 15 million, we are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”