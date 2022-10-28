Texas joins other states in letter to CDC expressing concern over kids being required to get COVID vaccine

London, England, United Kingdom

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is one of 14 states backing a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that expresses concern over children being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

A release from Attorney General Ken Paxton highlights recent testimony from a Pfizer official telling the European Union “the vaccine was never tested to prevent spread.” The letter goes on to point out that the Florida Department of Health recently published research that “found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination,” highlighting the urgent need for further study of these vaccines.

The letter comes after the October 2022 Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) vote to add COVID-19 vaccines to the childhood immunization schedule.

The letter reads: “The first rule of medicine is to do no harm. But these actions cause a great deal of harm. . . . Given the lack of need for kids to obtain the vaccines and their lack of effectiveness, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of childhood immunizations amounts to little more than a payout to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of kids and parents.”

Attorney General Paxton says he intends to stop what he calls an overreach by federal bureaucrats.

You can read the entire letter to the CDC by clicking here.