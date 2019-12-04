Texas judge orders border wall fundraiser not to build
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Workers construct a barrier between the United States and Mexico on January 23, 2019 in San Diego, California. The U.S. government is partially shut down as President Donald Trump is asking for $5.7 billion to build additional walls along the U.S.-Mexico border which is opposed by the Democrats. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A South Texas judge has ordered supporters of President Donald Trump not to build a private border wall on a section of land near the Rio Grande. State District Judge Keno Vasquez on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against We Build the Wall, which raised $25 million after promising to build its own private barrier. Vasquez set a Dec. 17 hearing for We Build the Wall and its founder, Brian Kolfage, to appear in court in Edinburg. We Build the Wall announced last month that it was starting construction on private land next to the Rio Grande, the river in Texas that separates the U.S. and Mexico.