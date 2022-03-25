      Weather Alert

Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

Associated Press
Mar 25, 2022 @ 4:11pm
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.

Video showed that Gilbert Flores had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff’s deputies. A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez.

Flores’ family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores’ constitutional rights.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that attorneys for Flores’ family argued that the deputies were not in danger when they opened fire.

Attorneys representing the officers argued that Flores remained a threat because he refused to drop the knife.

TAGS
BCSO Bexar County Sheriff's Office Gilbert Flores San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio restaurant workers find a body near dumpster
March Madness: Pair of Sweet 16 games heads to San Antonio this week
San Antonio woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed nephew
Child dies after accidentally being run over
Man and woman killed in murder suicide in far West Bexar County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On