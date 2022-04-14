      Weather Alert

Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock

Associated Press
Apr 14, 2022 @ 4:35am
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. Abbott, has ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as "child abuse" in a directive that opponents say is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will continue truck inspections that have gridlocked the U.S.-Mexico border for days.

The two-term Republican governor said Wednesday he would not repeal his new policy at all bridges until there are more assurances of security.

Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge after announcing what he said was an agreement for more enhanced security with Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

But the most dramatic backups of commercial trucks along Texas’ 1,200-mile border have occurred at other bridges that do not share a border with Nuevo Leon.

