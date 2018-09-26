Texas lawmaker denies sending explicit texts to grad student
By Associated Press
|
Sep 26, 2018 @ 4:17 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for a Texas lawmaker say he didn’t send “any inappropriate texts” following a report that the University of Texas is investigating allegations made by a graduate student.
Republican state Sen. Charles Schwertner has denied allegations reported by the Austin American-Statesman that he sent a sexually explicit text message to a student he met this summer during an on-campus event.
Schwertner’s attorneys said in a statement Wednesday that the 48-year-old senator is “devastated” and “concerned for the unnamed victim,” who wasn’t identified by the newspaper. His attorneys say they’re in contact with university officials.
University of Texas spokesman Gary Susswein says the school doesn’t discuss ongoing investigations and couldn’t confirm the newspaper report.
Schwertner was first elected to the Texas Legislature in 2010. He’s up for re-election in November.

