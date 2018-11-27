Texas lawmaker files ‘Constitutional Carry’ bill…again

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A new gunfight could be brewing as Texas lawmakers get ready to head to Austin for a special session in January.

State Rep. Jonathan Stickland has filed a bill that would allow Texans who legally own handguns to carry them without a permit.

“It is a major legislative priority for the Republican Party and very popular with my constituents,” Stickland told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Texans are allowed to openly carry long guns without a license, but Stickland’s bill would apply to handguns and would not require the current License to Carry permit.

The Republican from Bedford filed similar bills in 2015 and 2017. During the last session, the proposal got to committee, but never reached the House floor.

Stickland believes it has a better chance of passing during the next session.

“They understand that when you have to pay a fee and take a test for your rights, that’s hurting minorities more than anything else,” he told the Star-Telegram.