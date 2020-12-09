Texas lawmaker plans to file bill to allow Texas to secede
State Rep. Kyle Biedermann/Facebook Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Claiming the federal government is out of control “and does not represent the values of Texans,” State Rep. Kyle Biedermann plans to file a bill calling for a referendum that would allow a vote on whether Texas should secede from the United States.
In a Facebook Post, the legislator from the Hill Country said he wants to allow Texans to “vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.” He said his proposal aligns with the Texas Constitution, which states that Texans have the right to “alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.”
Posted by Kyle Biedermann on Tuesday, December 8, 2020