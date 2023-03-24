Texas Leads Nation For Jobs Growth Over Last 12 Months

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New numbers from Texas Workforce Commission show the Lone Star State led the nation with 58,200 positions added in February 2023, which led the nation.

In February, the state reached 13,831,900 total nonfarm jobs. February also marks two full years of uninterrupted monthly job growth in Texas. Since February 2022, 611,400 jobs have been added in Texas. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 4.0 percent. However, the civilian labor force increased by 64,800 people which marked the largest monthly increase since September 2020.

The figures have the attention of Governor Greg Abbott.

“Texas is where the American dream lives, where businesses flourish and people prosper,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud that more Texans are working than ever before as Texas has added more than 2 million jobs since I took office in 2015. Texas continues to lead the nation thanks to our innovative businesses and our strong and growing workforce. But we cannot become complacent. This session, we will continue cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools to build the Texas of tomorrow.”

Seven key takeaways from employment numbers released today by the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: