Texas looms large as Super Tuesday bonanza for Democrats

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2020 @ 4:26am
EL PASO, TX - JANUARY 29: Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announces his new Latino policy El Paso Adelante (the path forward) at a campaign rally on January 29, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Bernie Sanders and the rest of the 2020 field are beginning a new blitz into Texas ahead of Super Tuesday.

Only California has more delegates at stake next week than the Lone Star State. That’s putting the nation’s biggest conservative state in a rare position to have a big say in who Democrats put up against President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders barnstormed Texas over the weekend looking to cement his front-runner status following a big win in Nevada.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are also coming back to Texas later this week.

