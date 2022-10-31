Texas Lottery: Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion in Halloween drawing

SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who wants to be a billionaire while dressed up like a vampire?

You have your chance to do that tonight with the Halloween Powerball jackpot now reaching an estimated annuitized $1 billion, the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing will be held at 9:59 p.m. Central time, but ticket sales will close at 9 p.m.

“Texas Lottery players are looking forward to playing for a sweet jackpot prize this Halloween,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Tonight’s Powerball Grand Prize marks just the second time that the game’s jackpot has reached $1 billion and we’ve seen an increase in sales over the last few days, which will benefit public education in Texas. We’re hoping after tonight’s drawing, a lucky Texan out there will be dressed up as a jackpot winner for the rest of their Halloween evening. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. As this jackpot stands at such an exciting level, please remember to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The Texas Lottery says that if nobody wins tonight’s drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday, November 2 will increase to an estimated annuitized $1.2 billion.

The lump sum value of the Monday, October 31 drawing is an estimated $497.3 million.

Monday’s drawing will be the 38th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the August 6 drawing. In addition to being the largest Grand Prize up for grabs in 2022, this Powerball jackpot is also the largest since the world record estimated annuitized $1.586 billion Grand Prize for the drawing held on Jan. 13, 2016.