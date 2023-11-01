Texas Lottery: San Antonio resident claims $2 million scratch ticket prize

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another millionaire is living in San Antonio.

The Texas Lottery says an Alamo City resident purchased a 2 million dollar scratch ticket from the HEB at 6000 West Avenue.

The lottery says there has been three top prize winners in the “Cash Spectacular” game and there is still one more million 2 million dollar ticket out there.

The latest winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Cash Spectacular offers more than $245 million dollars in prizes.