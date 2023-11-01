KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas Lottery: San Antonio resident claims $2 million scratch ticket prize

By Don Morgan
November 1, 2023 10:24AM CDT
Share
Texas Lottery: San Antonio resident claims $2 million scratch ticket prize
Photo: Texas Lottery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another millionaire is living in San Antonio.

The Texas Lottery says an Alamo City resident purchased a 2 million dollar scratch ticket from the HEB at 6000 West Avenue.

The lottery says there has been three top prize winners in the “Cash Spectacular” game and there is still one more million 2 million dollar ticket out there.

The latest winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Cash Spectacular offers more than $245 million dollars in prizes.

More about:
San Antonio
Texas Lottery

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Woman shot several times, dies at Northeast side car wash
2

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
3

San Antonio Police: Stolen car crashes into North Side gym, search for driver continues
4

Two San Antonio police officers shot, seriously hurt, suspect identified
5

SAPD: Man killed in hit and run on city's West Side