Texas Lt. Gov. says state could build part of border wall

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told President Donald Trump the state will build a wall along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border if the federal government pays Texas back.

Trump revealed the conversation Thursday on his visit to McAllen, Texas as he pushes for funding for a border wall that is central to the partial government shutdown. A Patrick spokesman confirmed that Patrick made the offer.

Patrick, an outspoken conservative who oversees the state Senate, was with Trump in McAllen. Texas has 1,200 miles of border with Mexico and has the largest sections of border without barriers.

Patrick’s office said Texas could build a wall “wherever it is needed,” but provided no details such as location or cost.

The idea was immediately criticized by some Texas Democrats.