Texas man finally gets his Christmas song played on the radio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Christmas wish has been granted for an 83 year old Cypress man.
It all started back in 1965 when Johnny Gondesen, who played guitar in a country and western band, was inspired to write and record a Christmas song.
So, with the help of his band mates, he went into a studio and recorded “Christmas Is Here”.
He had several copies pressed onto 45 RPM records and was hoping to get it on the radio.
Unfortunately for Johnny, nobody played it.
For decades, the song was heard by those close to Johnny….until recently.
Some family members who grew up listening to the record decided to produce a music video for the song, giving others a chance to enjoy the family holiday tradition.
Then on Wednesday, Johnny Gondeson finally got his wish.
His song was played on the radio. Houston’s KRBE gave it a spin and the response, has been positive.
While it’s likely Gondesen’s “Christmas Is Here” isn’t going to reach the level of airplay and online streams of say..”All I Want For Christmas is You”…he’s happy that his song has finally been played for the public, 54 years after he recorded it.
You can hear it on YouTube by following this link.