Texas man gets 8 years in federal prison for flying victim to Florida and paying for sex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Amarillo man accused of flying a victim to Florida and then paying for sex is sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Jeremy Walton Hibbler, 37, is also ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution for transportation for illegal sexual activity.

According to court documents, Hibbler flew the victim from Texas to Florida and back with the intent that she engage in illegal sexual activity.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hibbler was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ordered Hibbler remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals immediately after imposing his sentence.

“We, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, remain focused in doing everything within our power to prosecute these predators and obtain justice for their victims,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “In addition to the Austin Police Department, I thank Austin’s SAFE Alliance and their SAFE CARES service, as well as New Friends New Life in the Dallas area, for providing invaluable support to the survivors of this man’s horrendous crime.”

The Austin Police Department Human Trafficking Unit investigated the case.