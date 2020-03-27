      Weather Alert

Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi

Associated Press
Mar 27, 2020 @ 9:48am

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man faces federal charges after he made online posts threatening Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Gavin Weslee Blake Perry of Wichita Falls was charged Wednesday with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

Federal prosecutors say Perry wrote threatening posts on Facebook.

Federal prosecutors say Perry admitted making the Facebook posts and that he told law enforcement he did so because he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government.

If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in prison.

