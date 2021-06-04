Texas mayor arrested for online solicitation of a minor

(Texas News Radio) — The mayor of an East Texas city has resigned after being arrested on sex solicitation charges.
KLTV-TV reports now-former Athens mayor Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday in Longview as part of a multi-agency sting operation that targeted suspects who were trying to solicit sex from minors online.
Montgomery was charged with online solicitation of a minor.
The City of Athens stated on Facebook that it is shocked to learn of its mayor’s arrest. The Athens City Council will appoint the mayor’s seat for the remainder of this term.