      Weather Alert

Texas mayor arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Texas News Radio
Jun 4, 2021 @ 4:49pm

(Texas News Radio) — The mayor of an East Texas city has resigned after being arrested on sex solicitation charges.

KLTV-TV reports now-former Athens mayor Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday in Longview as part of a multi-agency sting operation that targeted suspects who were trying to solicit sex from minors online.

Montgomery was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The City of Athens stated on Facebook that it is shocked to learn of its mayor’s arrest.  The Athens City Council will appoint the mayor’s seat for the remainder of this term.

TAGS
Athens Longview Monte Montgomery Online Solicitation of a Minor
Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased at San Antonio H-E-B
Evening storms could bring hail, gusting winds through weekend
Miami police chief calls new Texas handgun measure "ridiculous"
Fiesta 2022 will include L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France and more in 3 day festival
Connect With Us Listen To Us On