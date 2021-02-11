Texas mom tackles man peeping into daughter’s bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) – A peeping Tom running from police didn’t know what hit him when a woman ran out into a street and tackled him, knocking him to the ground.
Phyllis Pena of Lake Jackson told KPRC-TV she had just returned from the store Jan. 31 when she found a man peeking into her daughter’s bedroom. He ran off, but she called police and officers spotted 19-year-old Zane Hawkins nearby.
Pena was standing outside her home when she saw Hawkins running from police, so she dashed onto the street and tackled him.
“I figured the least I could do if I got him down, tripped him up or whatever, then they’d have a chance to get caught up,” said Pena.
She knocked him to the ground and with the help of her daughter, held him until police got there.
Pena says it was instinct.
“My kids are my life and, you know, (I’m) just making sure I protect them,” she told KPRC.
Lake Jackson police thanked the mom for her help. One of the officers gave her a fist bump and joked that the Houston Texans are looking for a linebacker.
Hawkins was arrested on several charges, including evading arrest, but he couldn’t escape from the outraged mom.