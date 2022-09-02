Texas Most Wanted List releases ‘Featured Fugitive of September’

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Cecil Colby Smith, who has just been named September’s Featured Fugitive.

Smith is 40 years old and he is currently on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list. He has been wanted since August 2021 when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. Four months later, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued another warrant because Smith had failed to register as a sex offender.

Smith is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his left cheek, neck, chest, both arms, both wrists and left hand. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to Longview, Amarillo and the state of Oklahoma. For more information or in the event of Smith’s arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

BACKGROUND: In 2002, Smith was convicted of violating a protective order, assault, and stalking. He was sentenced to four years of probation. In 2003, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child for incidents with a 13-year-old girl. Smith was sentenced to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. In 2011, he was convicted of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years. Smith was released from prison in 2017.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 46 people off the lists, including 18 gang members and 25 sex offenders. In addition, $72,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submit a tip through the DPS website, or submit a tip through Facebook by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous regardless of how their submitted.