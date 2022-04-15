      Weather Alert

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’

Associated Press
Apr 15, 2022 @ 4:35am
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas. Texas lawmakers have given final approval to allowing people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, May 24, 2021 sending it to Gov. Abbott. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world’s busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll.

The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas.

He says there’s a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.

TAGS
border Mexico texas truck inspections
Popular Posts
Shaq is bringing Big Chicken to San Antonio
Camp Bullis fire scorches 1,500+ acres, 25 percent contained
Bodies of two people found under a bridge on San Antonio's Northwest side
18 wheeler catches fire on IH-10 in San Antonio
San Antonio City Council to consider $562,500 grant for DeLorean
Connect With Us Listen To Us On