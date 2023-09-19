Texas Named Best Business Climate By Nation’s Corporate Executives

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 18: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new survey of corporate executives across the nation rates Texas as the country’s top business climate.

Every three years, Development Counsellors International conducts a survey of U.S. corporate executives and location advisors to rank states for the best business climate.

Once again, The Lone Star State grabs the top spot.

Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement:

“Texas is No. 1 again, thanks to hardworking Texans and endless possibilities for success across our great state. Corporate executives and business leaders across the nation continue to choose Texas because they know that the freedom and opportunity our state has to offer cannot be found anywhere else in the world. Companies are coming to Texas in droves because we offer attractive, pro-growth policies where businesses—and people—can thrive. With no state income tax, a reasonable regulatory environment, and a young, skilled, and growing workforce, Texas is at the helm of innovation and economic prosperity. Texas has, indeed, the No. 1 business climate in the nation.”

Texas has ranked at or near the top of the ranking since the survey began in 1996.

Earlier this year, Texas was awarded the Governor’s Cup for a record 11th year in a row for attracting the most business relocation and expansion projects in the nation. Texas was also named the Best State for Business in April by the nation’s leading CEOs for a record-shattering 19th straight year.