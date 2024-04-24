Texas named best state for business for record-breaking 20th year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A celebration is underway in Texas after the state was named Best State for Business for a record-breaking 20 years in a row in an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive magazine of the nation’s leading CEOs.

Governor Greg Abbott shared the news in a Wednesday release.

“Texas truly is the Best State for Business and stands as a model for the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Freedom is a magnet, and Texas offers entrepreneurs and hardworking Texans the freedom to succeed. When choosing where to relocate or expand their businesses, more innovative industry leaders recognize the competitive advantages found only in Texas.”

The Best State for Business ranking is determined in an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive magazine of CEOs’ assessments of each state’s business climate, workforce, and quality of life. Texas has topped the nation every year since Chief Executive began the ranking.

Texas recently celebrated other record-smashing economic milestones for Texas, including: