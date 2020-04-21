Texas National Guard to set up testing sites in Floresville, Fredericksburg
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Texas National Guard will be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the 45-member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state to provide greater access to medical testing. The Texas Department of State Health Services is sending the first two teams to Fredericksburg and Floresville, where at least 10 nursing home residents and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the residents at the Frank Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home has passed away.
The remaining 23 Texas National Guard teams will be deployed to other locations, based on assessments made by DSHS.
The teams will have 11 medical professionals and support staff, as well as 34 soldiers. Currently, the Texas National Guard has the capacity to test 150 people per day at each mobile testing team location.
“COVID-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas. “We are proud to support our partners TDEM and DSHS in bringing this critical capacity to areas in need of medical support.”
More than 2,500 Guardsmen are serving in various capacities in response to this activation. In working with local communities they have helped manufacture more than four million pieces of personal protective equipment, conducted more than 9,000 COVID-19 tests, and helped distribute food and supplies with local food banks to thousands of Texans each day.