      Weather Alert

Texas native Johnny Nash, singer of ‘I Can See Clearly Now’, dies

Don Morgan
Oct 7, 2020 @ 4:39am

(AP) — The writer, singer and producer of the classic “I Can See Clearly Now” has died.

Johnny Nash’s son says his father died Tuesday at his home in Houston of natural causes at 80.

Nash was a Houston-born artist who rose from pop crooner to early reggae star to chart-topping status with “I Can See Clearly Now.”

Released in 1972, the tune was covered by artists ranging from Ray Charles and Donny Osmond to Soul Asylum and Jimmy Cliff, whose version was featured in the 1993 movie “Cool Runnings.”

It also turned up in the film “Thelma and Louise,” and a Windex commercial.

TAGS
Johnny Nash
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming