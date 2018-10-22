Texas native walking across the country to promote unity

San Antonio -(KTSA News)- A radio DJ from Florida is taking a break from playing the hits because he wants to promote unity.

Reggie Dee can usually be heard on X102.3 in West Palm Beach, Florida. But since August, he’s been taking his show on the road. Reggie is walking form Florida to Seattle to spread his message of unity. We talked to him late last week as he was preparing to cross from Idaho into Oregon.

“There’s a bunch of beautiful people in this world, in this country, that I’ve been meeting since I’ve been doing this whole journey.”

Reggie, who is originally from Dallas, says there have been times he found himself in areas he never imagined he would visit.

“I’ve been climbing mountains and seeing the beauty around me. I even stopped by the spot where Evil Knievel tried to jump over the Snake River on a rocket cycle. That was in 1974 and they still have the big mound of dirt there where they built his take off ramp.”

Reggie tells us about the response he’s getting form people as he walks through their towns.

“Some people will see us and come up to ask if we’re okay. HA! We tell people about why we are walking and when they learn that we are promoting unity, they offer to help, water, food, sometimes they choose to walk with us for a while.”

Reggie has a few more weeks left to his walk, he’s expecting to be in Seattle in early November.

You can keep track of his walk, learn more about his mission and take a look at some of his amazing videos on his Facebook page.