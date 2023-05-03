Texas native Willie Nelson to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn’t stopped using marijuana. While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes. His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, that Nelson hasn’t given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A native Texan who just celebrated his 90th birthday is going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Willie Nelson, who was born in Abbott, Texas in 1933, has been named as an inductee into the Rock Hall.

His career in country music began as a songwriter in the 1960’s, penning such classics as Crazy, Funny How Time Slips Away and Hello Walls.

But it wasn’t until the mid 1970’s when Nelson, then in his 40’s, moved to Austin, Texas and caught on with country music fans.

He launched into a string of hits that stretched into the 1990’s. Many of those songs crossed over to the pop charts. That, along with his outlaw attitude made him a favorite of those who wouldn’t typically listen to songs long “On The Road Again” or “Always On My Mind”.

Along with his recording career, Nelson is known for his iconic long red hair, beat up guitar, his love of marijuana and his run-ins with the IRS.

Nelson, who is already a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, joins Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael and The Spinners in the Class of 2023.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.