Texas officer charged with murder in fatal store shooting
This booking photo provided by the Hunt County (Texas) Sheriff's Office shows Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Lucas has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town over the weekend, authorities said. (Hunt County Sheriff's Office via AP)
(AP) — A white police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town.
The Texas Rangers say Jonathan Price was walking away from Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas Saturday night when Lucas opened fire, killing Price.
The 22-year-old police officer remained jailed on Tuesday. Jail records show bail was set at $1 million.
Lucas’ attorney says the officer only fired his weapon after Price tried to take away his stun gun.
Family and friends of the 31-year-old Price say he was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.