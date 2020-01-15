      Weather Alert

Texas officer’s shooting, chase ends with suspect dead

Jan 15, 2020 @ 5:46pm

FOREST HILL, Texas (AP) — The shooting of a North Texas police officer and the theft of her patrol car early Wednesday led to a chase that ended with a crash and the suspect dead.

The events began about 2:30 a.m. outside a convenience store on Interstate 20 in Forest Hill, Texas, a Fort Worth suburb. Forest Hill Police Chief Dan Ennis says the suspect shot Officer Naquirra Williams in the forearm and stole her patrol car.

Responding officers chased the stolen car for about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) north on U.S. 287 toward downtown Fort Worth, firing gunshots at the suspect until the car crashed, according to tweets posted by Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas. There was more gunfire until the suspect was found dead in the wrecked car from a gunshot wound, Ennis said. It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.

Williams was hospitalized in stable condition after surgery, said Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

