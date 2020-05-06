Texas officials clear the way for Traders Village in San Antonio to reopen
Photo: Traders VIllage San Antonio/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Traders Village plans to open this Saturday and Sunday after receiving clarification from the the state. Texas Division of Emergency Management states that flea markets, indoor or outdoor, should be open for businesses under Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-18.
“Today, Traders Village received an email from the the Texas Division of Emergency Management‘s office confirming what we already knew; Traders Village San Antonio is allowed to be open.” said President of Traders Village Tim Anderson.
Traders Village is asking that customers and vendors wear face coverings. Food booths will be limited, and there will be no live music. They’re opening at limited capacity to maintain social distancing guidelines and the amusement rides will be shut down.
“We are very excited to get our over 500 small business owners back to work and welcome back some of our team members,” said Anderson.
The flea market on South Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9-6.