Texas officials link man’s death to coronavirus, first such case in state

The Texas Tribune
Mar 16, 2020 @ 10:53pm
Photo: CDC

The Texas Tribune

Matagorda County officials reported Monday night that a man in his late 90s died the night before with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, making it the first known novel coronavirus-related death in Texas.

Hospital officials were notified Monday evening that the patient, a resident of Matagorda County, had tested positive, according to a Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center news release.

Officials said the state has “launched an extensive investigation” into the case — and that “they have informed the Matagorda County Hospital that evidence exists of a possible community link to the earlier positive case” in the county.

