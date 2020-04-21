Texas oil and gas regulators set to meet after historic price plunge
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. As demand for fuel plummeted worldwide and the oil industry faced a devastating drop in oil prices, the U.S. took the rare move of stepping into negotiations involving the member countries of OPEC and non-members such as Russia and Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a historic Monday, when oil prices plunged into the negatives. The commission also met last week and took more than 10 hours of testimony from dozens of energy executives, analysts and critics who disagreed about whether the state agency should limit production.
Some say that such cuts would help, while others say the commission should not interfere in the free market, which is being battered by a huge drop in demand.
“We are evaluating all options to protect Texas operators and mineral owners,” Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, told The Texas Tribune. — Mitchell Ferman