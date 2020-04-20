      Weather Alert

Texas oil price plummets below $1 as the coronavirus pandemic’s economic woes continue battering the state

The Texas Tribune
Apr 20, 2020 @ 1:09pm
A pump jack near Odessa at the Odessa Ector Power Plant. Ben Powell for The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune

Oil prices plunged to their lowest level since at least the 1980s on Monday when the cost for a barrel of crude dropped below $1.

The coronavirus pandemic has kept most of the world at home and not using fuel to commute or travel, which has led to a devastating decline in demand. The price of oil has crashed at a rapid rate since it began the year in the $60 range, representing a drop of more than 90% in just three months. The price of oil had been hovering around $20 a barrel recently.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost