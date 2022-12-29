Texas Parks and Wildlife celebrating 100 years of state parks in 2023

Huge V-Shaped Bald Cypress Tree on the River with Fall Foliage at Guadalupe State Park, Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The call is out for those ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks with Texas Parks and Wildlife in 2023.

The agency is urging Texans all over the Lone Star State to get out as 2022 comes to an end with numerous activities happening at numerous state parks, including several in the San Antonio area. These include hiking, scavenger hunts, bike rides and even swimming at some springs.

You can get a full list of what is happening and where, including details on how to make reservations and what items to bring, by clicking here.