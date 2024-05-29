KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: 18-year-old from Schertz drowns in Canyon Lake

By Don Morgan
May 29, 2024 9:14AM CDT
Canyon Lake shoreline. (Getty Images/Sinisa Kukic)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time this year, someone has drowned in Canyon Lake.

This time the victim is a teenager from Schertz.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says 18-year-old Alek Johnson was in the water near Boat Ramp 3 Monday when he went under.

A dive team from Canyon Lake Fire and EMS located his body in about 8 feet of water.

Johnson died after he was rushed to a hospital.

His death comes nearly 6 weeks after 19-year-old Roiner Alejandro Rojas Perira drowned while tubing with family members at the lake. His body was recovered 6 days after he went underwater.

