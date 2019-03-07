Texas picks up anti-abortion efforts blocked in US Senate
By Associated Press
|
Mar 7, 2019 @ 1:34 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature is reviving similar efforts blocked in the U.S. Senate last month that threatened doctors who don’t try saving the life of infants born alive during abortions.
Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst said Thursday that “where D.C. is unclear, we’re going to be very clear here in Texas.” Her bill is among first prominent anti-abortion measures this year in Texas, where GOP leaders have largely shied from divisive issues after a rough 2018 midterm election .
The legislation isn’t a copycat of the failed measure in Congress. A major difference is that whereas Senate Republicans threated doctors with prison, the Texas bill would punish them with fines.
Doctors’ and abortion-rights groups say it is extremely unusual for live infants to be born during attempted late-term abortions.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pentagon may tap military pay, pensions for border wall House broadens anti-hate bill yet again, nears vote Ralph Hall, oldest-ever member of US House, dead at age 95 Presidential campaign would test Beto O’Rourke’s elusive political identity Truck knocks Texas road worker flying out of bucket truck Conservation deal to protect animal habitats in South Texas
Comments