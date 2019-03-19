Texas plant fire intensifies after drop in water pressure
By Associated Press
|
Mar 19, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a drop in water pressure caused a large fire at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal to intensify overnight and spread to additional storage tanks.
The Deer Park Office of Emergency Management says the fire spread early Tuesday to two additional tanks, bringing to eight the total number of tanks overwhelmed by flames at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Houston.
Two of the tanks were empty but the others contain components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.
The water pressure later normalized and authorities say the fire could continue to burn for at least another day.
Students returned to classes Tuesday but outside activities will be restricted as the fire continues to emit a huge plume of smoke that can be seen for miles.

