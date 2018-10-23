Texas police seek man who shot driver who had kids with him
By Associated Press
|
Oct 23, 2018 @ 11:29 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas are searching for a driver who they say sideswiped a car and then shot and wounded the other driver who had pulled over to exchange insurance information.
Arlington police say the victim was driving Monday night with his wife and two young children when another car sideswiped his vehicle while driving on the shoulder of the road. When the victim pulled over, police say the suspect began kicking his door and banging on the window. Police say the victim rolled down his window and the suspect opened fire.
Police say the victim was grazed by the bullet and was treated and released from a hospital.
They say the suspect is a man in his mid-20s who was driving a light-colored or silver car.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Texas requires large schools to report player concussions OMG: Austinites require tutorials on how to boil water during flooding crisis Austin boil-water notice could last weeks, official says Florida man faces groping charge after flight from Houston Open house Saturday at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston Trump campaigns for Ted Cruz at Texas rally
Comments