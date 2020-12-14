Texas presidential electors convene, officially selecting Trump in 2020 Election
PHOTO: Office Of The Texas Secretary Of State
(Texas News Radio) — Texas’ 38 presidential electors cast their ballots for incumbents President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the House Chamber of the State Capitol Monday.
The Republican ticket won Texas with slightly more than 52 percent of the vote.
Electors across the country are beginning the process of casting their ballots for the Electoral College.
Once the national count is complete, it is expected that Joe Biden will officially be declared the president-elect.