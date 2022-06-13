      Weather Alert

Texas prisons resume inmate transport with tougher security

Associated Press
Jun 13, 2022 @ 4:03am

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) – Texas prison system officials say they’re resuming inmate transportation with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison van and killed five people.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials say inmate transportation would resume Monday with three corrections officers for each transport, instead of the previous two, and other new security measures.

Prison officials had suspended non-emergency trips after Gonzalo Lopez slipped his restraints and cage, stabbed the driver and escaped a prison van last month.

He went on to kill five members of a Houston-area family before law enforcement officers killed him in South Texas.

TAGS
Prisoner transports texas
Popular Posts
70's hitmaker, Texas native Jim Seals dies
One dead, two others hospitalized after three separate incidents at Canyon Lake.
Oil spill causes massive Interstate 10 closure in northwest San Antonio
Sloth bear kills and eats couple in "very unusual" attack
One shot when argument between neighbors on San Antonio's Southwest side turns violent
Connect With Us Listen To Us On