Texas pushes for kids to return to normal during pandemic
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After months of home schooling and lost sports seasons, millions of Texas children may get a taste of a somewhat normal summer after all — if their parents go for it.
Gov. Greg Abbott this week said child care facilities can reopen immediately and set the stage for a return to summer camp, youth sports leagues and even summer school.
All come with guidelines on just how to do it in the summer of the coronavirus pandemic.