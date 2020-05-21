      Weather Alert

Texas pushes for kids to return to normal during pandemic

Associated Press
May 21, 2020 @ 4:46am
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After months of home schooling and lost sports seasons, millions of Texas children may get a taste of a somewhat normal summer after all — if their parents go for it.

Gov. Greg Abbott this week said child care facilities can reopen immediately and set the stage for a return to summer camp, youth sports leagues and even summer school.

All come with guidelines on just how to do it in the summer of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAGS
Coronavirus daycare Greg Abbott texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Traffic