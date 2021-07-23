Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Boerne Police officer is on administrative leave during the investigation into an officer involved shooting.
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Rosebud just after 1 A.M. Thursday. They were told that someone was trying to break into a home.
As they rolled to the scene, another call came in form the same block of Rosebud by a resident who reported that his neighbor was shooting at their home.
When police arrived they found a bullet had gone through the window of a bedroom where a child was sleeping.
The child wasn’t injured and as police were searching the area, they came across 25 year old Cullen Condon.
Condon was sitting on the porch of another home and when the officers approached him, he reached behind some bushes and pulled out a gun.
They instructed him to drop the gun but instead, he pointed it at the officers and that’s when Officer Brandon Goudreau opened fire.
Condon was pronounced dead at the scene with a semi-automatic pistol found next to his body.
The Texas Rangers will handle the investigation into the shooting.