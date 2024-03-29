Texas Rangers unfurl franchise’s first World Series championship banner

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers unfurled a World Series championship banner for the first time in franchise history before their season opener on Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs.

The banner was dropped from Globe Life Field’s roof support high above right field. Shortly before, the Commissioner’s Trophy was brought to home plate by manager Bruce Bochy and pitcher Josh Sborz, who recorded the final out in the clinching Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in November.

“I want to thank you for your tremendous support,” Bochy told the fans.

Championship rings will be presented before the series’ second game on Saturday night.

“Talking to players, I told them to take this in,” said Bochy, who previously managed three World Series winners while with the San Francisco Giants. “Savor it. Not just tonight but the next game when you get the rings. Soak it in because it’s so hard to do.”

The Rangers won their first championship in their 52nd season in Texas and 63rd overall for the franchise that began play in 1961 as the second iteration of the Washington Senators.

Texas lost in its two previous World Series appearances — in 2010 to Bochy’s Giants in five games and in 2011 to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games after twice being one out from clinching the title in Game 6.

Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer was on the Washington Nationals’ championship team in 2019, but COVID-19 pandemic restrictions prevented fans from being present for the celebration in 2020. He said their ring ceremony was done by Zoom.

“I really want to enjoy it with the fans this time and soak in the moment,” Scherzer said.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who scored the run that gave the Florida Marlins the 1997 World Series crown, said of watching the ceremony from the opposing dugout: “You’re jealous of ’em. That’s the honesty.”

