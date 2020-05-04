      Weather Alert

Texas ranks #10 in survey of “Best States for Nurses”

Don Morgan
May 4, 2020 @ 8:23am
Photo: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As Nurses get a hero’s welcome when they arrive for their shifts at hospitals across the country, the personal finance website Wallethub has released a study into which states are best for nurses.

The study looked at 22 key metrics including:

  •  Nurses per Capita
  • Nursing-Job Openings per Capita
  • Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • Projected Competition by 2026
  • Avg. Number of Work Hours

Texas ranked 10th overall coming in somewhere near the middle of the pack in several categories but at the very top for monthly average starting salaries for nurses.

In case you are wondering, the top 5 states for nurses are:

  1. Oregon
  2. Washington
  3. New Mexico
  4. Minnesota
  5. Nevada

The study finds these to be the worst states for nurses:

Oklahoma

Alabama

Hawaii

Louisiana

New York

TAGS
Best States for Nurses Coronavirus texas Wallethub
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost