Texas ranks #10 in survey of “Best States for Nurses”
Photo: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As Nurses get a hero’s welcome when they arrive for their shifts at hospitals across the country, the personal finance website Wallethub has released a study into which states are best for nurses.
The study looked at 22 key metrics including:
- Nurses per Capita
- Nursing-Job Openings per Capita
- Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- Projected Competition by 2026
- Avg. Number of Work Hours
Texas ranked 10th overall coming in somewhere near the middle of the pack in several categories but at the very top for monthly average starting salaries for nurses.
In case you are wondering, the top 5 states for nurses are:
- Oregon
- Washington
- New Mexico
- Minnesota
- Nevada
The study finds these to be the worst states for nurses:
Oklahoma
Alabama
Hawaii
Louisiana
New York