Texas ranks low in a survey of best and worst states for children’s healthcare

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The personal finance website WalletHub has released the results of a study into which states are the best and worst for children’s healthcare.

They looked into a number of key factors including vaccination rates, number of children’s hospitals, healthy food access and childhood obesity rates.

The final tally finds Vermont as the number one state for children’s healthcare. Followed by Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

How does the Lone Star State stack up?

Not very well.

Texas ranked in the bottom five overall but in a breakdown of the survey, the results find Texas ranks last in the percentage of uninsured children. The state also struggled in the areas of obese and overweight children, the percentage of children with unaffordable medical bills and the number of children in excellent or good health.

