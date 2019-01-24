Texas rates high in a top state for drivers survey

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you spend a lot of time stuck in traffic on 410, 1604 and of course the madness that is IH-35, you may find this hard to believe.

The personal finance website WalletHub has ranked Texas as one of the Best States to drive in.

Perhaps is those relaxing drives in the Hill Country that places The Lone Star State in 5th place behind Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Oregon, which takes to top spot.

How did they came up with the findings? They focused on several factors including gas prices, insurance premiums, road quality and weather effects.

Texas did quite well in categories like gas prices, the number of car dealerships and repair shops. The ranking drops significantly when it comes to traffic fatalities, vehicle thefts and time spent in traffic.

The worst states to drive in include New Hampshire, California, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. The island state ranked at the very bottom.

If you’re want a further break down of the analysis, put your finger in drive and press this link. WalletHub dot com.