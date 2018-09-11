Texas readies for tropical disturbance nearing Gulf
By Associated Press
Sep 11, 2018 @ 9:48 AM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is readying for a possible tropical storm system that is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico.
The tropical system is one of several that have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including the powerful Hurricane Florence that is heading toward the East Coast.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm system that is nearing the Gulf could become a tropical depression later this week that could affect parts of Texas, Louisiana and northeastern Mexico.
Abbott says heavy rainfall could quickly cause dangerous flash floods, and that Texans should review their emergency plans and make preparations ahead of time.

