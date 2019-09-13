Texas Republican lawmaker to Beto O’Rourke: “My AR is ready for you”
State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, in 2017.
Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune
Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain‘s Twitter response Thursday night to Democrat Beto O’Rourke‘s presidential campaign position on assault weapons drew immediate ire online from many who reported it to the FBI as a death threat against a presidential candidate.
O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, touted his proposed mandatory buyback program for assault weapons Thursday night. At the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, he said “hell yes” he plans to take Americans’ AR-15s and AK-47s.
“My AR is ready for you Robert Francis,” Cain tweeted, calling O’Rourke by his full first and middle names.
In less than two hours, more than 3,500 people replied to the tweet, mostly criticizing Cain for making what they considered to be a death threat. Later in the evening, O’Rourke himself called it one.
“This is a death threat, Representative,” O’Rourke said on Twitter. “Clearly, you shouldn’t own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else.”