Texas school bus overturns during wreck, 1 slightly hurt
By Associated Press
|
Sep 28, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Richardson Police Department

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person has been slightly hurt in a two-vehicle wreck in which a Dallas-area school bus overturned.
Richardson police on Friday tweeted images showing the school bus on its side at an intersection. Police say both drivers escaped injury.
Richardson Independent School District statement says the bus carried two students and neither was hurt. District officials say a bus monitor onboard sustained a minor injury.
Police didn’t immediately provide further details on the accident Friday morning.

