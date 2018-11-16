Texas school district ending clear backpack policy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Dallas-area school district is doing away with its policy requiring clear backpacks.

The Ennis Independent School District started requiring students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure this school year following recent school shootings, but officials told Fox 4 News in Dallas that the backpacks have been falling apart since the policy went into effect in August.

One parent told school administrators that she paid $100 for a backpack with leather straps for her child, and after three weeks the straps pulled out of the plastic. Parents also complained that they have a difficult time finding clear backpacks in town.

Ennis ISD has decided to do away with its clear backpack policy. Students will be allowed to carry regular backpacks when classes resume Monday after the Thanksgiving holidays.

Some San Antonio area school districts implemented a clear backpack policy as a safety measure this year.