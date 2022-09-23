Texas Sec. of State John Scott releases second video on voter education

An election trainer demonstrates the difficulty of casting a write-in vote on the E-Slate electronic voting machines used in many Texas counties for the November election. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Secretary of State John Scott is releasing another video on voting and the election process in the Lone Star State.

The first installment released in early September covered voter registration. In the second installment, Secretary Scott discusses voting systems in Texas.

“Here are a couple of key facts that you, as a Texas voter, should know when it comes to the Security of our voting systems: (1) voting machines in Texas are never connected to the internet; (2) only the software that our office certifies can be loaded on voting equipment; and (3) All voting machines in Texas are tested for logic and accuracy three times – twice before the election, and once immediately after the election,” said Secretary Scott.

The deadline to get registered to vote in the midterm elections is Tuesday, October 11. You can get more information on voter registration in Bexar County by clicking here.

The midterm general elections will take place Tuesday, November 8.